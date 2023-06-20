Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Live: Results out, direct link

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Karnataka Pre University Education Department has announced results of 2nd PUC or Class 12 Supplementary examination today, June 20. Students can check their marks after 11 on karresults.nic.in. They should also visit pue.karnataka.gov.in for other information related to these results.

Students can check their marks on karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2023 direct link

PUC 2 registration number will be required to check Supplementary exam results.

Results of Regular PUC exam was declared on April 21. This year, a total of 7,02,067 candidates appeared in the exam and of them 5,24,209 qualified. The Supplementary exam was another chance to pass Class 12.