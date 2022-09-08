Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary results out, here's how to check marks

Karnatakaa 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022: Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has announced results of 2nd PUC or Class 12 Supplementary examination, 2022. Those who took the exam can go to karresults.nic.in and check their results. Candidates who have appeared for the 2nd PUC supplementary exam can check their results through these simple steps given below.

To check results, students have to use their roll numbers and choose the subject combination. Here is the direct link and steps to check Karnatakaa 2nd PUC Supplementary results 2022

Direct link to check Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary Results 2022

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary results 2022

Go to the official website, karresults.nic.in.

The result link will be displayed on the screen. Click on it.

Enter the asked login credentials and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check result and save the page.

Karnataka 2nd PUC main exam results were declared in June. This year, 61.88% of the total students who took the exam were declared pass. Those who did not qualify were given another chance to pass through the Supplementary examination.

