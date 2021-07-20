Karnataka 2nd Year PUC Result 2021 declared, direct link to check 12th marks

Karnataka 2nd Year PUC Result 2021: Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has declared the class 12th result or Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021. The class 12th result was declared around 4 pm. All the students registered for class 12th can check their results on official result website of Karnataka baord at karresults.nic.in.

This year the Karnataka 2 Year PUC examination was cancelled due to the hike of Covid 19 cases in the country. As per the evaluation criteria the regular or fresher Karnataka II Year PUC students will be promoted to the next class by considering 45 percent of their Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) marks, 45 percent of the Karnataka I Year PUC marks, and 10 percent basis of academic performance of 2nd year PUC.

Here is the direct link to check the Karnataka 2nd year PUC result

Karnataka 2nd Year PUC result: Steps to check the 2nd year result

Visit the official site of karresults.nic.in.

Click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Key in your credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference