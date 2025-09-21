Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Karnataka Board Exam 2026: Provisional timetable out for SSLC, II PUC exams

PTI |
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 04:30 pm IST

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Saturday released the provisional timetable for the SSLC and II PUC Examinations–1 and 2 for 2026.

Karnataka Board Exam 2026: Provisional timetable out for SSLC, II PUC exams
The schedules have been uploaded on the Board’s official website: www.kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

According to an official statement, students, parents, and the public can submit objections to the provisional timetables between September 20 and October 9, 2025.

Objections may be sent via email to chairpersonkscab@gmail.com, and a hard copy must also be addressed to: chairperson, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, 6th Cross, Malleswaram, Bengaluru–560003, within the stipulated period, it stated.

The board clarified that any objections received after the deadline will not be considered.

