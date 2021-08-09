Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC Result 2021 declared, check marks at sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC Result 2021 declared, check class 10th marks at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC Result 2021 declared

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the SSLC result on Monday, August 9. 99.9% students have passed the exams.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in as soon as it is uploaded.

The board exam was conducted in a new manner this year. This year, instead of traditional papers, students were asked to answer questions in the MCQ style. The exam took place over two days, on July 19 and 22, and lasted for only two hours.

This year nearly 8 lakh candidates have been registered for the Karnataka Board SSLC examination.

How to check Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC result

Visit the official website of the Karnataka Board at karresults.nic.in

On the homepage click on the SSLC result 2021

Key in your credentials and submit

Check your result

Keep the copy of the same future reference

The results were announced by Minister BC Nagesh.

