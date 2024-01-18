The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB has released Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC exam 2024 final timetables. Candidates who will appear for Class 10 and Class 12 examination can check the final datesheets available on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC exam 2024 final timetables released, check here (HT file)

As per the final date sheets, the March/ April 2024 SSLC examination will begin on March 25 to April 6, 2024. Practical and oral examinations for JTS students will be conducted on April 8, 2024. One hour of extra time will be given to 3 hours question paper, and 40 minutes of extra time will be given to 2 hours question paper for differently abled candidates. The Karnataka class 10 exam will begin with the first language paper and will conclude with the second language paper and the

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Karnataka PUC 2 examination will be conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single shift- from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. Class 12 examination will begin with Kannada Arabic papers and will end with Hindi paper.

Direct link to download Karnataka SSLC final timetable 2024

Direct link to download Karnataka PUC II final timetable 2024

Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC exam 2024 final timetables: How to download

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC exam 2024 final timetables links available on the home page.

New PDF files will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.