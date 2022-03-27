Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 begins tomorrow; Instructions for students

Karnataka SSLC 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will conduct SSLC or Class 10 final exams from tomorrow, March 28. The papers will end on April 11.

On the first day, students will appear for the first language paper and on the last day, they will write Science, Political Science, Karnatak/ Hindustani music papers.

The KSEEB has released exam day instructions and Covid SOPs that students need to follow on the exam days.

Students can download the Karnataka SSLC admit cards from the board website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in. On all the exam days, they are required to bring a printed copy of the admit card in order to gain entry inside the examination venue.

Students should follow all the instructions mentioned in the SOPs and on the admit cards to avoid any discrepancy. They should follow the dress code prescribed by the authorities and bring only the allowed items inside the exam venue.

The Karnataka government recently issued a circular making uniforms mandatory for students appearing for the SSLC examinations.

The circular stated that students of government schools should wear uniform prescribed by the state government and in the case of private (aided and unaided) schools, the students should wear uniform prescribed by the respective schools.

This year, a total of 8,73,846 candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka are appearing for the SSLC exams.

These include four transgender candidates, 4,52,732 male and 4,21,110 female candidates.

