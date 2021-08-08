Karnataka SSLC result 2021 date, time confirmed, check details

The Karnataka SSLC result for the exams held on July 19 and 22 will be released on August 9. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the result on its website, and it will be available for students 3.30 pm onwards.

Around 8.76 lakh candidates had registered for the SSLC examination. The examination was cut short this year due to the second wave of Covid-19 infections. The exams was only held for two days. On the first day, the examination was held for core subjects - science, social science and mathematics. On the second day, the exam was held for the language papers.

The department had increased the number of examination centres and teachers on duty, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board officials had informed, adding that as many as 1.19 lakh staff were deployed for 73,064 exam halls in 4,885 centres across the state.

In 2020, the Karnataka SSLC exam result was announced on August 10. The overall pass percentage was 71.8 last year. The pass percentage of girls was 77.74 as against 66.41 of boys. There were six students who scored 625 out of 625 in the examination, 11 students got 624; 43 students got 623 and 56 got 622.