Karnataka SSLC result: How to check KSEAB SSLC Class 10 results? Step-by-step guide

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board declared the Class 10 board exam results on Thursday, April 23, on its official website karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC results: More than 9 lakh students registered for the SSLC examination across Karnataka, of whom 8 lakh appeared. (AI image for representation)

The KSEAB SSLC 10th exam was held from March 18, 2026 to April 2, 2026, in a single shift from 10am to 1:15pm. More than 9 lakh students registered for the SSLC examination across Karnataka, of whom 8 lakh appeared. Follow live updates on Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026

The Karnataka Board is also likely to hold a press conference soon to announce the Class 10 board exam results, providing details on the pass percentage, district and gender-wise performance.

How to check KSEAB SSLC 10th result Candidates can adhere to the following steps to check their Class 10 board exam results:

Visit the official website of Karnataka Board results at karresults.nic.in

Click on Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the landing page.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Download the result page for future references.

Additionally, the KSEAB SSLC 10th result will also be accessible on DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in Pass percentage in 2025 Last year, the Karnataka Board announced the Class 10 results in May. Over eight lakh students had appeared for the exam, of whom a little over five lakh candidates passed.

The overall pass percentage for KSEAB SSLC 10th exams in 2025 was recorded at 62.34 per cent.