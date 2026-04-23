Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results to be out at 12 noon, check marks on karresults.nic.in
Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: KSEAB Class 10 results will be announced today, April 23 at 12 noon. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will release Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 on April 23, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka SSLC results will be announced at 12 noon today....Read More
The examination was held from March 18 to April 2, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. This year more than 9 lakh students have registered for the SSLC examination across the state out of which 8 lakh candidates appeared.
The Board will conduct the press conference to announce the Class 10 board exam results. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise details and gender wise performance details.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Toppers of 2025
Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: The following students have secured 625 marks in the SSLC exam 1, 2025-
Akheelahmed Nadaf
C Bhavana
Dhanalaskhmi M
Dhanush S
Dhruthi J
Jahnavi S N
Madhusudhan Raju S
Mohammed Mastoor Adil
Moulya D Raj
Namana K
Namitha
Nandan H O
Nithya M Kulkarni
Ranjitha A C
Roopa Chanagouda Patil
Sahishnu N
Shagufta Anjum
Swasthi Kamath
Thanya R N
Utsav Patel
Yashwitha Reddy K B
Yuktha S.
Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Top 10 districts of 2025
Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: In 2025, the top 10 districts of the Karnataka SSLC result 2025 are-
DAKSHINA KANNADA: 91.12 per cent students pass
UDUPI: 89.96 per cent
UTTARA KANNADA: 83.19 per cent
SHIVAMOGGA: 82.29 per cent
KODAGU: 82.21 per cent
HASSAN: 82.12 per cent
SIRSI: 80.47 per cent
CHIKKAMAGALURU: 77.9 per cent
BENGALURU RURAL: 74.02 per cent.
Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 result available on this website
Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the SSLC exam results. Students can check their KSEAB 10th marks at karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Login details
Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: To check the SSLC result online, students will have to use their register numbers and dates of birth.
Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: What if you don't pass Class 10 exam?
Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Students who do not do well in SSLC exam 1 will have two more chances to improve their marks or pass the class: exam 2 and exam 3.
Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Steps to check marks
Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Students can now go to karresults.nic.in and follow these steps to check their results-
Open the SSLC exam 1 result link.
Enter your register number and date of birth.
Submit and check the result.
Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Official websites
karresults.nic.in
Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: How to check Class 10 results?
Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.
Click on Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Results to be available on Digilocker
Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Results to be announced via press conference
Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: The Board will conduct the press conference to announce the Class 10 board exam results. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise details and gender wise performance details.
Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Number of candidates appeared
Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: This year more than 9 lakh students have registered for the SSLC examination across the state out of which 8 lakh candidates appeared.
Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 exam dates
Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: The examination was held from March 18 to April 2, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.
Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Class 10 results?
Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 Date: April 23
Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 Time: 12 noon