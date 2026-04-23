Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results to be out at 12 noon, check marks on karresults.nic.in

The examination was held from March 18 to April 2, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. This year more than 9 lakh students have registered for the SSLC examination across the state out of which 8 lakh candidates appeared.

The Board will conduct the press conference to announce the Class 10 board exam results. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise details and gender wise performance details.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.