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    Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results to be out at 12 noon, check marks on karresults.nic.in

    By Papri Chanda
    Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 10:50:16 AM IST

    Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: KSEAB Class 10 results will be announced today, April 23 at 12 noon. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results to be out at 12 noon, check marks on karresults.nic.in
    Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results to be out at 12 noon, check marks on karresults.nic.in

    Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will release Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 on April 23, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka SSLC results will be announced at 12 noon today.

    The examination was held from March 18 to April 2, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. This year more than 9 lakh students have registered for the SSLC examination across the state out of which 8 lakh candidates appeared.

    The Board will conduct the press conference to announce the Class 10 board exam results. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise details and gender wise performance details.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    ...Read More

    The examination was held from March 18 to April 2, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. This year more than 9 lakh students have registered for the SSLC examination across the state out of which 8 lakh candidates appeared.

    The Board will conduct the press conference to announce the Class 10 board exam results. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise details and gender wise performance details.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 23, 2026 10:50:16 AM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Toppers of 2025

    Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: The following students have secured 625 marks in the SSLC exam 1, 2025-

    Akheelahmed Nadaf

    C Bhavana

    Dhanalaskhmi M

    Dhanush S

    Dhruthi J

    Jahnavi S N

    Madhusudhan Raju S

    Mohammed Mastoor Adil

    Moulya D Raj

    Namana K

    Namitha

    Nandan H O

    Nithya M Kulkarni

    Ranjitha A C

    Roopa Chanagouda Patil

    Sahishnu N

    Shagufta Anjum

    Swasthi Kamath

    Thanya R N

    Utsav Patel

    Yashwitha Reddy K B

    Yuktha S.

    Apr 23, 2026 10:39:18 AM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Top 10 districts of 2025

    Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: In 2025, the top 10 districts of the Karnataka SSLC result 2025 are-

    DAKSHINA KANNADA: 91.12 per cent students pass

    UDUPI: 89.96 per cent

    UTTARA KANNADA: 83.19 per cent

    SHIVAMOGGA: 82.29 per cent

    KODAGU: 82.21 per cent

    HASSAN: 82.12 per cent

    SIRSI: 80.47 per cent

    CHIKKAMAGALURU: 77.9 per cent

    BENGALURU RURAL: 74.02 per cent.

    Apr 23, 2026 10:30:50 AM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 result available on this website

    Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the SSLC exam results. Students can check their KSEAB 10th marks at karresults.nic.in.

    Apr 23, 2026 10:21:14 AM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Login details

    Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: To check the SSLC result online, students will have to use their register numbers and dates of birth.

    Apr 23, 2026 10:18:43 AM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: What if you don't pass Class 10 exam?

    Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Students who do not do well in SSLC exam 1 will have two more chances to improve their marks or pass the class: exam 2 and exam 3.

    Apr 23, 2026 10:15:06 AM IST

    Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Steps to check marks

    Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Students can now go to karresults.nic.in and follow these steps to check their results-

    Open the SSLC exam 1 result link.

    Enter your register number and date of birth.

    Submit and check the result.

    Apr 23, 2026 9:56:26 AM IST

    Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Official websites

    karresults.nic.in

    Apr 23, 2026 9:51:42 AM IST

    Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: How to check Class 10 results?

    Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.

    Click on Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Apr 23, 2026 9:49:41 AM IST

    Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Results to be available on Digilocker

    Apr 23, 2026 9:47:30 AM IST

    Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Results to be announced via press conference

    Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: The Board will conduct the press conference to announce the Class 10 board exam results. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise details and gender wise performance details.

    Apr 23, 2026 9:44:21 AM IST

    Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Number of candidates appeared

    Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: This year more than 9 lakh students have registered for the SSLC examination across the state out of which 8 lakh candidates appeared.

    Apr 23, 2026 9:40:57 AM IST

    Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 exam dates

    Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: The examination was held from March 18 to April 2, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

    Apr 23, 2026 9:37:01 AM IST

    Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Class 10 results?

    Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.

    Apr 23, 2026 9:33:23 AM IST

    Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Date and time

    Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 Date: April 23

    Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 Time: 12 noon

    News India news Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results to be out at 12 noon, check marks on karresults.nic.in
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