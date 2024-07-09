Edit Profile
    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: KSEAB Class 10 exam 2 results releasing tomorrow at karresults.nic.in

    July 9, 2024 7:31 PM IST
    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: KSEAB Class 10 supplementary exam 2 results releasing tomorrow. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: KSEAB Class 10 exam 2 results tomorrow

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will release Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 on July 10, 2024. The KSEAB Class 10 exam 2 results will be declared at 11.30 am tomorrow. The supplementary exam result link will be available on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in....Read More

    All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their marks from the official website by using their registration number and date of birth.

    KSEAB conducted the Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination across the state from June 14 to June 21, 2024 at various exam centres.

    This year, the Class 10 main examination result was announced on May 9. A total of 859967 appeared for the examination out of which 631204 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage was 73.40%.

    According to the new system introduced by KSEAB, there will be three exams each year, namely exams 1, 2, and 3. The main examination is exam 1 and the supplementary examination has been renamed as exam 2. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 9, 2024 7:31 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Appeared and passed candidates in exam 1

    July 9, 2024 7:28 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: 2,28,763 candidates failed

    July 9, 2024 7:25 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Main exam pass percentage

    July 9, 2024 7:22 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Registration number, date of birth needed to check marks

    July 9, 2024 7:19 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Main exam result date

    July 9, 2024 7:16 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: List of websites

    kseab.karnataka.gov.in

    karresults.nic.in.

    July 9, 2024 7:13 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required

    Registration number

    Date of birth.

    July 9, 2024 7:10 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: How many candidates appeared and passed?

    July 9, 2024 7:08 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Official website to check scores

    July 9, 2024 7:04 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Details needed to check scores

    July 9, 2024 7:01 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Number of candidates passed exam 1

    July 9, 2024 6:58 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: When was supply exams conducted?

    July 9, 2024 6:55 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: What is the new system?

    July 9, 2024 6:53 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Know the login credentials

    July 9, 2024 6:51 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Exam 1 dates

    July 9, 2024 6:49 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: How to check

    Visit the official website of Karnataka Board at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

    Click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    July 9, 2024 6:47 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Know about main exam

    July 9, 2024 6:45 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Overall pass percentage of exam 1

    July 9, 2024 6:43 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Main exam result announced

    July 9, 2024 6:39 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?

    July 9, 2024 6:36 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Login details required

    July 9, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Where to check

    July 9, 2024 6:29 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Date and time

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 date: July 10, 2024

    Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 time: 11.30 am

    News education board exams Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: KSEAB Class 10 exam 2 results releasing tomorrow at karresults.nic.in
