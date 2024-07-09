Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: KSEAB Class 10 exam 2 results releasing tomorrow at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will release Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 on July 10, 2024. The KSEAB Class 10 exam 2 results will be declared at 11.30 am tomorrow. The supplementary exam result link will be available on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in....Read More

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their marks from the official website by using their registration number and date of birth.

KSEAB conducted the Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination across the state from June 14 to June 21, 2024 at various exam centres.

This year, the Class 10 main examination result was announced on May 9. A total of 859967 appeared for the examination out of which 631204 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage was 73.40%.

According to the new system introduced by KSEAB, there will be three exams each year, namely exams 1, 2, and 3. The main examination is exam 1 and the supplementary examination has been renamed as exam 2. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.