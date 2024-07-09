Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: KSEAB Class 10 exam 2 results releasing tomorrow at karresults.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will release Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 on July 10, 2024. The KSEAB Class 10 exam 2 results will be declared at 11.30 am tomorrow. The supplementary exam result link will be available on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in....Read More
All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their marks from the official website by using their registration number and date of birth.
KSEAB conducted the Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination across the state from June 14 to June 21, 2024 at various exam centres.
This year, the Class 10 main examination result was announced on May 9. A total of 859967 appeared for the examination out of which 631204 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage was 73.40%.
According to the new system introduced by KSEAB, there will be three exams each year, namely exams 1, 2, and 3. The main examination is exam 1 and the supplementary examination has been renamed as exam 2. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Appeared and passed candidates in exam 1
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: 2,28,763 candidates failed
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Main exam pass percentage
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Registration number, date of birth needed to check marks
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Main exam result date
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: List of websites
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Check the list of websites here
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required
Registration number
Date of birth.
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: How many candidates appeared and passed?
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Official website to check scores
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Details needed to check scores
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Number of candidates passed exam 1
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: When was supply exams conducted?
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: What is the new system?
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Know the login credentials
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Exam 1 dates
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: The SSLC main examination commenced on March 25 and ended on April 6, 2024.
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: How to check
Visit the official website of Karnataka Board at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Know about main exam
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Overall pass percentage of exam 1
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Main exam result announced
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Login details required
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Where to check
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live: Date and time
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 date: July 10, 2024
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 time: 11.30 am