Kerala +2 Results 2022 Live: DHSE 12th result tomorrow at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Board of Public Examination will release the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results on June 20. Candidates who took the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 exams can view their results at keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala DHSE exam was held at various exam centers across the state from March 30 to April 22, 2022. Kerala DHSE examinations plus 2 practical tests, was held throughout the state from February 21 to March 15, 2022.

Last year, V Sivankutty, the State Education Minister, held a press conference to announce the plus two results. The DHSE plus 2 results were released on July 28.

In year 2021 a total of 3,28,702 candidates passed the Kerala HSC or Plus 2 examination.