Kerala Board Exam 2021 time table for Class 12 released, check here

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has released Kerala Board Exam 2021 time table for Class 12. The Class 12 or DHSE Plus 2 examination would begin on April 8, 2021 and will end on April 26, 2021. Students who will appear for the examination can check the time table available on the official site of DHSE Kerala on dhsekerala.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted at different shifts for different subjects. Subject without practical would be conducted from 9.40 am to 12.30 pm including cool off time for 20 minutes. Students can check and download the complete date sheet by following these simple steps given below.

Kerala Board Exam 2021 time table: How to download

1. Visit the official site of DHSE, Kerala on dhsekerala.gov.in.

2. Click on Kerala Board Exam 2021 time table for Class 12 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the dates of the exam.

4. Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The dates for practical exams would be released by the Board later.

Earlier the examination for Plus 2 was scheduled to be conducted from March 17 to March 30, 2021. The examination was later postponed due to the pandemic.

All the appearing students can take their allotted seats in the examination hall at least fifteen minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidates are permitted to write the examination, in English, Malayalam, Tamil, or Kannada.