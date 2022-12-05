Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala SSLC 2023 time table released, check detailed date sheet here

Published on Dec 05, 2022 03:45 PM IST

Kerala SSLC or Class 10 final examinations 2023 in Kerala will be held from March 9 till March 29, 2023

ByHT Education Desk

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10th date sheet. Candidates can check the detailed SSLC date sheet on the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Kerala SSLC or Class 10 final examinations 2023 in Kerala is scheduled to be held from March 9 to 29, 2022.

This year over 4.5 lakh students will take the SSLC public examination in 2023.

The practical tests will be conducted by the Kerala Board from February 1 to February 25, 2023. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will conduct the mock tests between February 27 and March 3, 2023, with the aim of enhancing the students' performance on the SSLC board exams.

Exam DateSubject
March 9, 2023First Language, Part 1: Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/Urdu/Gujarati/Additional English/Additional Hindi/ Sanskrit (academic)/ Sanskrit Oriental/Arabic (academic)/Arabic Oriental
March 13, 2023Second language: English
March 15, 2023Hindi/General knowledge
March 17, 2023Chemistry
March 20, 2023Social Science
March 22, 2023Biology
March 24, 2023Energy strategy
March 27, 2023Mathematics
March 29, 2023First Language, Part 2: Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/Special English/Fisheries Science/Arabic Oriental second paper/Sanskrit Oriental second paper

Candidates can check the detailed examination schedule here.

