Kerala SSLC 2023 time table released, check detailed date sheet here
Published on Dec 05, 2022 03:45 PM IST
Kerala SSLC or Class 10 final examinations 2023 in Kerala will be held from March 9 till March 29, 2023
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10th date sheet. Candidates can check the detailed SSLC date sheet on the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Kerala SSLC or Class 10 final examinations 2023 in Kerala is scheduled to be held from March 9 to 29, 2022.
This year over 4.5 lakh students will take the SSLC public examination in 2023.
The practical tests will be conducted by the Kerala Board from February 1 to February 25, 2023. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will conduct the mock tests between February 27 and March 3, 2023, with the aim of enhancing the students' performance on the SSLC board exams.
|Exam Date
|Subject
|March 9, 2023
|First Language, Part 1: Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/Urdu/Gujarati/Additional English/Additional Hindi/ Sanskrit (academic)/ Sanskrit Oriental/Arabic (academic)/Arabic Oriental
|March 13, 2023
|Second language: English
|March 15, 2023
|Hindi/General knowledge
|March 17, 2023
|Chemistry
|March 20, 2023
|Social Science
|March 22, 2023
|Biology
|March 24, 2023
|Energy strategy
|March 27, 2023
|Mathematics
|March 29, 2023
|First Language, Part 2: Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/Special English/Fisheries Science/Arabic Oriental second paper/Sanskrit Oriental second paper
Candidates can check the detailed examination schedule here.
