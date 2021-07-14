Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala SSLC result 2021 declared, pass percentage is 99.47%
board exams

Kerala SSLC result 2021 declared, pass percentage is 99.47%

Kerala SSLC result 2021 was declared on July 14 around 2 pm
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Kerala SSLC Result 2021 declared (Sanchit Khanna/HT file)

Kerala SSLC result 2021 was declared on July 14 around 2 pm. All the registered candidate’s for Kerala SSLC can check their result on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan at http://keralapareeksahabhavan.in/

Kerala SSLC Class 10th exam began in the second week of April this year. The exam was conducted at 2947 centers. In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the exam was postponed later.

This year over 4.2 lakh candidates had registered for the Kerala SSLC examination out of which 99.47% candidates have passed the class 10th SSLC examination. This is the highest pass percentage in the class 10 board exam ever recorded in the state. This year, a total of 2,214 schools achieved a 100% result.

Kannur district had the best results, with a pass rate of 99.85 percent. Wayanad district had the lowest pass rate in the SSLC exam this year.

Kerala SSLC result direct links

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala sslc result kerala sslc kerala sslc exam
TRENDING NEWS

Pet rat learns to stack its bowls. ‘Starting a ratstaurant?’ wonder netizens

Gigantic gold fish crowd Minnesota lake, city issues advisory

Tiny kitten steals big German shepherd dog’s favourite spot. Watch what he does

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP