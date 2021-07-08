Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Madhya Pradesh board to hold special exams from September 1

UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh school education board will conduct special exams from September 1 to September 25 for high school, higher secondary and higher secondary vocational courses. Students who are not satisfied with the board exam result which will be released by following an alternative assessment method can appear for these exams.

The registration for this special exam will be held from August 1 to August 10.

For the class 12 exam, the state government has decided to factor in class 10 marks. The state government has cancelled the board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the alternative assessment for class 12 students, both general and vocational, it has announced that no student will fail in the exam this year.

The MP board exam results will be released by July 31.

Regarding the board exam results, the board had invited proposals to publish its results on web portals and provide SMS facility.

