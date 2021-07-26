Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Madhya Pradesh Class 12 board exam result on July 29
board exams

Madhya Pradesh Class 12 board exam result on July 29

The Board of Secondary Education Madhya Pradesh will declare the class 12th result on July 29, 2021 at 12 noon, School Education Department has confirmed on Monday.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The Board of Secondary Education Madhya Pradesh will declare the class 12th result on July 29, 2021 at 12 noon, School Education Department has confirmed on Monday. The MPBSE result will be hosted on the official website of the Board and also on the websites of a list of media organisations approved by the board.

MPBSE 12th result 2021 list of websites to check

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in

The MPBSE 12th result will also be hosted on HT result portal.

Students can also check the result at MPBSE mobile app which is available in Google Playstore.

Topics
mpbse mp board mpbse result
