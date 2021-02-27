Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra 10th, 12th exams will be held: Varsha Gaikwad
She denied reports that Std 10th examination has been canceled due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.
Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the Std 10th and 12th boardexaminations will be held in the state.

In schools where coronavirus cases have been found, local authorities have been directed to ensure that necessary hygiene and disinfection measures are taken, the minister said.

Considering the rise in cases in some districts, the local administration has been asked to close schools for some time from March 1 if felt necessary, Gaikwad said.

