Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021 Date: MSBSHSE 10th Result tomorrow at 1 pm
board exams

Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021 Date: MSBSHSE 10th Result tomorrow at 1 pm

Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021 Date has been annnounced. Candidates can check the result at 1 pm on the official link at mahresult.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021 Date: MSBSHSE 10th Result tomorrow at 1 pm(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021 Date on July 15, 2021. The MSBSHSE 10th result will be announced on July 16 at 1 pm and will be available on the official site of Maharashtra Result on mahresult.nic.in.

The result date and time were announced by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. The Minister shared a tweet in this regard.

This year more than 16 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams. The state government had cancelled the Class 10 exams that was scheduled to be conducted in April 2021. The result was decided to be prepared on the basis of the evaluation criteria devised by the Board. All the students of Class 10 will be promoted to the next class without exams.

Students who will not be satisfied by the result will have the option of giving two exams once the pandemic is over and the exams can be conducted.

Topics
maharashtra ssc result mahresult.nic.in board exam result

