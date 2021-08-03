Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021 declared, direct link for HSC marks
board exams

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021 declared, direct link for HSC marks

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021declared at mahresult.nic.in, direct link here
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 04:05 PM IST
All registered students of class 12th MSBSHSE HSC examination can check their marks on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in.( mahresult.nic.in.)

Maharashtra 12th Result 2021: The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday, August 3 declared the result of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 board examination on its official website.

All registered students of class 12th MSBSHSE HSC examination can check their marks on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra HSC or Class 12th result: Direct link to check

Nearly 14 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams in the state.

On July 3 Maharashtra Government cancelled the class 12 examination due to the Covid 19 situation in the state. Students have been graded according to an alternative assessment policy that has previously been communicated to them.

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of Maharashtra Board Result on mahresult.nic.in.

• Key in your credentials

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

• Check the result and download it

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Topics
board exams 2021 maharashtra hsc results
