Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra Board Class 12 and Class 10 exams 2021 cancelled
board exams

Maharashtra Board Class 12 and Class 10 exams 2021 cancelled

Maharashtra Government has cancelled the class 12 examination due to the current Covid 19 situation. The decision has been announced by Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 03, 2021 06:13 PM IST
The decision to cancel the Maharashtra bboard class 12 examination came after the central government on June 1 cancelled the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) Class 12th examination.(File)

Maharashtra Government on Thursday, June 3 cancelled the class 12 examination due to the current Covid 19 situation in the state. The decision has been announced by Relief and Rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

The decision to cancel the Maharashtra bboard class 12 examination came after the central government on June 1 cancelled the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) Class 12th examination

Wadettiwar said, "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had already indicated about it in his earlier address to the state. A (formal) decision was taken today."

“Some people had opposed the cancellation of exams but in today’s meeting with CM Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and other officials concerned, it was decided to cancel the exams”, he added.

Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad had on Wednesday, June 2 said a proposal has been sent to the disaster management authority regarding the state board exams for Class 12 students and a decision on the issue will be taken in a couple of days. She further added “Our priority is the health and safety of students. They are facing two challenges - curriculum and the pandemic."

Due to the surge in Covid 19 cases in Maharashtra, Class, 10 or SSC examinations were cancelled on April 20. However, a formal decision came on Thursday.

In the wake of the present Covid situation, Gujarat, UP and many other states have cancelled the 12th state board examinations.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra board exam exam cancelled class 12 exams maharashtra ssc education news
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch

Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?

Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP