Maharashtra Board Exam 2021: Reader, writer registration process ends tomorrow

Maharashtra Board Exam 2021 reader, writer position registration process ends tomorrow. Check how to apply here.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 12:11 PM IST
According to the survey, 83% students in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai want internal evaluations to form 50% of the weightage of the total board exams scores. (HT FILE)

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will close down the reader, writer position for Maharashtra Board Exam 2021 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. All the candidates who are interested to apply for the position can apply online through the official link at research.net.

Readers and writers will assist children with special needs during their board examination to write or read. The headmaster of the respective schools has been given the right to appoint a student of a previous class or a senior citizen as the writer because the headmaster of the school concerned is aware of the problems and needs of the students with disabilities.

Maharashtra Board Exam 2021: How to apply for reader, writer

To apply for the position, interested candidates can check how to apply.

• Visit the official site at research.net.

• Fill in the application form and click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The headmaster or the principal of the schools and junior colleges should ensure that no disabled student will be deprived of this facility prescribed in the government decision.

The HSC examination will be conducted from April 23 to May 21, 2021 and SSC examination will be conducted from April 29 to May 20, 2021. Approximately 30 lakh students across the state will appear for the examination.

