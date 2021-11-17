Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022: MSBSHSE Class 10 registration begins tomorrow
board exams

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022: MSBSHSE Class 10 registration begins tomorrow

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 registration begins tomorrow, November 18, 2021. Candidates can apply for Class 10 board exams through the steps given below. 
Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022: MSBSHSE Class 10 registration begins tomorrow(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will begin the application process for Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 from November 18, 2021 onwards. Candidates can apply for Class 10 board exams through the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in. 

The last date to apply for the examination is till December 9, 2021, as per the official notice. To apply for the Class 10 examinations candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022: How to register 

  • Visit the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in.
  • Click on login or registration link available on the home page.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application form.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, School Education Minister has tweeted the same. The tweet reads, “Applications for the 10th class examinations to be conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in the year 2022 will be taken online http://mahahsscboard.in online from 18th November. See details below.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra ssc msbshse board exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Assam Board Special Exam Result 2021: SEBA HSLC, AHM result declared, check here 

UP Board Improvement Result 2021: UPMSP Class 10, 12 result declared, check here 

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam 2021 begins today, important instructions here 

CBSE, CISCE term 1 exams: Students' plea seeking hybrid mode of exam in SC today
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP