Maharashtra HSC Hall Tickets 2021 releasing today, here’s how to download

Maharashtra HSC Hall Tickets 2021 will release today. The schools, colleges and other institutions can check and download the admit card for Class 12 board exam through the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will release Maharashtra HSC Hall Tickets 2021 on April 3, 2021. The schools, colleges and other institutions can check and download the admit card for Class 12 board exam through the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in.

The HSC examination will be conducted from April 13 to May 21, 2021. Schools, colleges and other institutes can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Maharashtra HSC Hall Tickets 2021: Steps to download

• Visit the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in.

• Click on Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 hall tickets link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the hall ticket and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 12 Hall Tickets will have to be duly signed and stamped by the school principal before being handed over to the students. In case any technical error is encountered by schools and colleges, they will have to directly contact their respective Divisional Board office. If the digital photograph is defective, a physical photo can be affixed and signed by the principal.

In case, a student misplaces his or her Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2021, a duplicate admit card can be issued with remark.

