Maharashtra HSC result 2021 not today, confirms board official

Maharashtra HSC result 2021 will not be released today, a board official has confirmed it to Hindustan Times. The Maharashtra HSC result 2021 will be available at mahresult.nic.in as and when it is released.

Since today is the last date for state boards to declare the class 10, 12 board results as per a Supreme Court order, it is being assumed that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) would release the HSC or class 12 result today. Class 10 or SSC results have already been declared.

"A link activated by the MSBSHSE meant for confirmation of seat number was mistaken for the results link, leaving students and parents anxious," the MSBSHSE official had said on Friday.

"Students should not fall for false leads. The board will officially announce date for HSC results through appropriate medium," the official has said.