Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Supply Exam 2025 datesheet released at mahahsscboard.in, check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 24, 2025 10:31 AM IST

Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Supply Exam 2025 datesheet has been released. The timetable for Class 10, 12 can be checked here. 

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has released Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Supply Exam 2025 datesheet. Candidates who will appear for June-July supplementary examination can download the timetables through the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Supply Exam 2025 datesheet released, check here
The Maharashtra SSC supplementary examination will begin on June 24 and will end on July 8, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Maharashtra HSC supplementary examination for general and bifocal will commence on June 24 and will conclude on July 16, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- shift 1 will be held from 11 am to 2 pm and shift 2 will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The HSC vocational supplymentary exam will begin on June 24 and end on July 11, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Supply Exam 2025 datesheet: How to download 

To download the supplementary exam datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

2. Click on Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Supply Exam 2025 datesheet link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE.

Maharashtra SSC Supply Exam 2025

Maharashtra HSC General and Bifocal Supply Exam 2025

Maharashtra HSC Vocational Exam 2025 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RBSE 12th Result Live, RBSE 12th Arts Result, RBSE 12th Science Result, RBSE 12th Commerce Result.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Supply Exam 2025 datesheet released at mahahsscboard.in, check here
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On