Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live: MSBSHSE Class 10 results likely this week at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will likely announce Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 this week. Candidates who have appeared for 10th board examination can check the results through the official site of Mah results at mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year.

To check SSC results, students must use the board exam seat number and mother's first name given on admit cards or application forms. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details below.