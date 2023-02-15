Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2023: Photocopy shops near exam centres to remain shut

The Maharashtra government has decided to take steps to implement the “copy-free exams" campaign which includes shutting photocopy shops in 50-metre radius of the examination centres ahead of the Class 10 and 12 exams.

The Maharashtra Board's Class 10 exams will begin on March 2 and of Class 12 from February 21.

According to a presentation made by officials at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, the exam centres will be graded according to their 'sensitivity', and the entry of unauthorised people will be banned within 50 metres of an exam centre.

Police presence around the exam centres would also be stepped up. The education commissioner has been appointed as nodal officer and district collectors as coordinating officers for the campaign.

The cabinet also passed the Maharashtra Medical Purchase Authority Bill.

Under this, the governing board will be headed by the chief minister with an Indian Administrative Service officer as its Chief Executive Officer.

