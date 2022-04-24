Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022: How to check Maharashtra 10th, 12th results
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022: How to check Maharashtra 10th, 12th results

Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2022: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad is likely to inform on social media the date and time and the list of websites to check results.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022: How to check Maharashtra 10th, 12th results (Representational)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 07:32 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2022: Results of Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 final exams are expected soon. The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) conducted SSC exams from March 15 to April 18 and for HSC students, the exams were held from March 4 to April 7.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad is likely to inform on social media the date and time and the list of websites to check results.

How to check Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2022

Go to the official website of the board and click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and/or registration number.

Submit the details and check your result.

Take a printout of the result page for future use.

Last year, SSC results were announced first, followed by HSC results. Notably, the results were prepared based on an alternative assessment scheme.

This year, the board exams were conducted on a 25% reduced syllabi. Over 30 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams.

SSC exams took place as per schedule but some HSC papers had to be rescheduled. Exams for second and third language subjects, earlier scheduled for March 5 and 7, were held on April 5 and 7.

