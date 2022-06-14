Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Where, how to check MSBSHSE Class 10th results
board exams

Published on Jun 14, 2022 08:55 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Result of the Class 10 or SSC final examination conducted by Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected soon. Once announced, students can visit the official websites to download their board exam marks sheets. 

Students should note that Maharashtra SSC result 2022 date and time has not been confirmed officially yet. It will most likely be declared by June 15, various reports say. 

As seen during HSC results, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad is likely to confirm date and time for SSC result on social media. 

To check Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2022, students can visit these websites: 

  1. mahresult.nic.in
  2. sscresult.mkcl.org
  3. mkcl.org
  4. ssc.mahresults.org.in

In addition to these, results may also be available on some unofficial websites. Students can check their results on the board websites using  roll number and mothers' name.

Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 results were declared on June 8. This year, 94.22 % students have cleared the HSC exam in Maharashtra. 

