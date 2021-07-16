Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra SSC results 2021 declared, direct link to check MSBSHE 10th scores
board exams

Maharashtra SSC results 2021 declared, direct link to check MSBSHE 10th scores

The Maharashtra SSC result has been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) on its official website at mahahscsscboard.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Maharashtra SSC Results 2021(HT file)

This year the class 10th examination was cancelled due to Covid 19 situation in the country. The examination was scheduled to be conducted in April 2021. The result was decided to be prepared on the basis of the evaluation criteria devised by the Board.

Direct link to check the result

Students who are dissatisfied with the result will be given the opportunity of taking two tests once the pandemic is over and the situation is conducive.

Maharashtra SSC result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at mahahscsscboard.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2021”

Enter your credentials and log in

On the screen, your result will be displayed

Check the result and keep a copy of the same for future reference

Topics
maharashtra ssc results
