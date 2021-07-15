Maharashtra SSC results likely in next few days: Board officials

Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class 10 results are likely to be declared in the next few days, said Maharashtra state board Officials.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) officials on Thursday noted that the result was expected to be released on Thursday, July 15, however there is a delay of a few days.

"The result will be declared in the next few days. Students of class 10 can access the official website of the board and check their results," said board officials.

Dinkar Patil, Chairman of MSBSHSE said that the results from all divisions are already in.

"The remaining results will be included and the final result will be out in the next few days," said Patil.

This is the first time that class 10 results will be declared before class 12 results.

Due to covid this time, the offline class 10 examination was cancelled and the result will be declared based on internal assessment of students.

Students and parents are awaiting the class 10 results as this time the evaluation was done internally. Students marks from class 9 and class 10 were compiled to form the result for class 10 as offline exams were cancelled due to covid-19.