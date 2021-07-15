Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra SSC results likely in next few days: Board officials
board exams

Maharashtra SSC results likely in next few days: Board officials

Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 results are likely to be declared in the next few days, said Maharashtra state board Officials.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 03:02 PM IST
Maharashtra SSC Results 2021(HT file)

Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class 10 results are likely to be declared in the next few days, said Maharashtra state board Officials.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) officials on Thursday noted that the result was expected to be released on Thursday, July 15, however there is a delay of a few days.

"The result will be declared in the next few days. Students of class 10 can access the official website of the board and check their results," said board officials.

Dinkar Patil, Chairman of MSBSHSE said that the results from all divisions are already in.

"The remaining results will be included and the final result will be out in the next few days," said Patil.

This is the first time that class 10 results will be declared before class 12 results.

Due to covid this time, the offline class 10 examination was cancelled and the result will be declared based on internal assessment of students.

Students and parents are awaiting the class 10 results as this time the evaluation was done internally. Students marks from class 9 and class 10 were compiled to form the result for class 10 as offline exams were cancelled due to covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra ssc maharshtra board exams boards 2021
TRENDING NEWS

Isro trends on Twitter as space agency tests engine for Gaganyaan mission

Mama koala cuddling her sleeping baby makes for a delightful watch

‘Some light reading with lil X’: Elon Musk posts pic of son X AE A-XI

Human tells her name to pet dogs, they react. Watch adorably funny viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP