Manipur Board Class 12 Board Exams 2023 Datesheet: COHSEM HS timetable released

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur has released Manipur Board Class 12 Board Exams 2023 Datesheet. The Higher Secondary timetable has been released and is available to candidates on the official site of COHSEM at cohsem.nic.in.

As per the time table, the Class 12 board exams in the state will begin on February 23 and will end on April 1, 2023. The exam will begin with English language paper and will end with Elective language paper. For papers of 100/20 marks, the time duration is 3 hours and for papers of 40/30 marks is 2 hours. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

Institutions shall conduct practical examinations of their own students after obtaining prior approval of the Council and the same shall be conducted from April 1 to April 20, 2023. The detailed programme of the practical examination should be submitted by the institutions to the Council Officer on or before February 28, 2023.

Incase of subjects having less than 10 candidates, such candidates shall be attached to other institutions arranged by the Council. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of COHSEM.

Manipur Class 12 Datesheet