Manipur Class 10 Compartment Result 2022 out, here’s how to check HSLC results

Board of Secondary Education Manipur has declared Manipur Class 10 Compartment Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 improvement exams can check the results through the official site of Manipur Examination result 2022 at manresults.nic.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the compartment exams can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Manipur Class 10 Compartment Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of Manipur Examination result 2022 at manresults.nic.in.

Click on Manipur Class 10 Compartment Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of BOESM.

