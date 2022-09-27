Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manipur Class 10 Compartment Result 2022 out, here’s how to check HSLC results

Published on Sep 27, 2022 05:51 PM IST

Manipur Class 10 Compartment Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the HSLC results through the steps given below.

Manipur Class 10 Compartment Result 2022 out, here’s how to check HSLC results(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of Secondary Education Manipur has declared Manipur Class 10 Compartment Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 improvement exams can check the results through the official site of Manipur Examination result 2022 at manresults.nic.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the compartment exams can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Manipur Class 10 Compartment Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of Manipur Examination result 2022 at manresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Manipur Class 10 Compartment Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of BOESM.

