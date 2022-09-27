Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Manipur Class 12 Improvement Result 2022: How to check HSC results

Manipur Class 12 Improvement Result 2022: How to check HSC results

board exams
Published on Sep 27, 2022 06:04 PM IST

Manipur Class 12 Improvement Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check HSC results.

Manipur Class 12 Improvement Result 2022: How to check HSC results
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur has declared Manipur Class 12 Improvement Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the improvement exams can check the HSC results through the direct link given on the official site of Manipur Examination result 2022 at manresults.nic.in.

Manipur Class 12 Improvement Result 2022: How to check HSC results

All the appeared candidates can check the results through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of Manipur Examination result 2022 at manresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Manipur Class 12 Improvement Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can visit the official site of Manipur Board.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manipur board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP