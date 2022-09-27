Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur has declared Manipur Class 12 Improvement Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the improvement exams can check the HSC results through the direct link given on the official site of Manipur Examination result 2022 at manresults.nic.in.

Manipur Class 12 Improvement Result 2022: How to check HSC results

All the appeared candidates can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Manipur Examination result 2022 at manresults.nic.in.

Click on Manipur Class 12 Improvement Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can visit the official site of Manipur Board.