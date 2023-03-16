Manipur: HSLC exam begins, CM wishes Class 10 students

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has conveyed his best wishes to the students who are appearing in this year's Class X examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BoSEM) commencing from March 16 to April 3, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a tweet, Biren Singh wrote, “Extending best wishes to all the students who are appearing in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2023. Please do not take unnecessary pressure. Exams are a part of life but definitely not the determining factor for success. Give your best & the results will follow.”

A total of 38,127 students including 8130 students of Government schools, 1520 students of aided schools and 28,477 students of private schools are appearing in the examination. Around 1637 students were decreased this year compared to the total number of students who appeared in the examination previous year. BoSEM is planning to declare the result of the examination by the second week of May this year.

Earlier in a statement, Biren also urged students to refrain from stressing out but to treat the HSLC Examination like any other examination and take it as another step in a long ladder which they must climb to achieve their dreams and ambitions.He also advised students to appear for the examination with a calm mind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Th Satyabrata Singh wished the students a grand success and emphasized on the importance of this exam saying that it is the first board exam faced by every student in their academic career.

Wishing the students in a message,Education minister Th Basantakumar said education is not just a process of giving knowledge for a future job but a lifelong process which creates an understanding of moral and ethical values to guide one’s life in the right path.

“Don’t panic. Revise as much as you can with proper breaks.Don’t lose heart.If you give best efforts,the results will be rewarding,”he said.

Water Resources Minister Awangbow Newmai also extended his warm greetings to the students and stated that during the examination period students should try to stay positive and have faith in their abilities.He urged them to practice deep breathing to maintain a cool and calm mind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chairman (Manipur State Power Company Limited) and MLA (Thanga) T Robindro Singh also extended his sincere wishes to all the students who will be appearing for the HSLC exam.