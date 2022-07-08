Manipur HSLC Results 2022 out: 76 % students pass

Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSCL) exam 2022 results today, July 8, 2022. The result is available on the official website at manresults.nic.in and bosem.in.

This year a total of 29,233 students out of 39,764 students have passed the examination. A total of 20,087 boys and 19,146 girls, who appeared for the Manipur HSCL examination. The Manipur HSLC examination which was conducted across 192 examination centres in the state from April 5 to 26,2022.

Rahul Laishram of Catholic School in Canchipur topped the Manipur HSLC exam with a score of 586 out of 600.

Out of 29,814 successful students, 20,393 received a first division, 9,153 received a second division, and 268 received a third division.

Due to COVID 19, the Manipur HSLC examination was cancelled the last year. A total of 38,664 students, including 19,824 female candidates, registered for the Manipur HSLC or class 10 examination in 2020

