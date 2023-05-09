MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Meghalaya board Class 12 result today

MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 final exam results today, May 9. MBOSE said that HSSLC results will be announced during office hours and did not give an exact time. Students can check Meghalaya board Class 12th results on mbose.in and megresults.nic.in once it is declared. For this, they have to use their roll numbers as login credentials.

“The Result of the HSSLC Examinations, 2023 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) Streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 09-05-2023 during office hours…." the result notification reads.

Results of all three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – will be declared together. When available, the direct link will be shared here.