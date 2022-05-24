MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Date: Meghalaya 12th Science, Commerce result on May 26

Meghalaya Board of School Education has announced MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 date. The Meghalaya Class 12 result for Science, Commerce and Vocational courses will be announced on May 26, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 Science, Commerce and Vocational courses can check the result on official site of MBOSE on mbose.in.

The Class 12 result will be declared along with the merit list of first 10 candidates for all the streams, The highest marks subject wise will also be released by the Board. Apart from the official website, the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 can also be checked on Meghalaya result website page on results.mbose.in.

On Tuesday, May 24, a senior education official in the state had confirmed HT that Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results will be declared by May-end. Evaluation work for both classes have been completed and tabulation of marks is going on. Students will have to use their roll numbers as login credentials to check Meghalaya board results.

In 2021, Meghalaya Class 10 and Class 12 result was announced on August 5. Around 60,000 students had appeared for HSSLC and SSLC examination last year. The examination was conducted by following all COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government.

