board exams

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Class 12 result declared, here’s how to check

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can go through the steps to check the results given below. 
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Class 12 result declared, here’s how to check(HT file)
Published on May 26, 2022 10:40 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 on May 26, 2022. The Meghalaya Class 12 result was announced at around 10 am today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check their result through the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in.

The Board has declared result for Science, Commerce and Vocational courses. The first ten candidates names have been released by MBOSE in order of merit for all the streams along with highest marks subject wise list. The results can be checked on megresults.nic.in as well. Live Updates

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check MBOSEHSSLCResult2022&lt;/strong&gt;

MBOSEHSSLCResult2022: How to check results

Candidates who have appeared for the Board exam can check their result through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in.
  • Click on Results link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on MBOSEHSSLCResult2022 link for Science, Commerce or Vocational stream.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

