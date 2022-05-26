MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: Meghalaya Science, Commerce 12th result today

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)HSSLC or Class 12 result for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams will be announced on May 26. MBOSE Class 12 Science, Commerce and Vocational results will be available on official site of MBOSE on mbose.in. Additionally, MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 will also be available on results.mbose.in.

Along with MBOSE HSLC result, merit list of first 10 candidates for all the streams, The highest marks subject wise will also be released by the board.

Students will have to use their roll numbers to check Meghalaya board exam results.

