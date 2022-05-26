Home / Education / Exam Results / MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 out, direct link for Meghalaya Science, Commerce results
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 out, direct link for Meghalaya Science, Commerce results

  • MBOSE has declared Meghalaya 12th Science, Commerce and Vocational results on mbose.in. Direct link here. 
Published on May 26, 2022 10:20 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE has announced HSSLC or Class 12th Science, Arts, Vocational final exam result, 2022. 

Students can go to megresults.nic.in, mbose.in and results.mbose.in to download results. They need to use roll number as login credentials. 

The HSSLC Result will be declared for Science, Commerce and Vocational stream together. The Class 12 result has been declared along with the merit list of first 10 candidates for all the streams.

MBOSE HSSLC Arts and HSLC results will be announced by June 15. 

MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 direct link

How to check MBOSE HSSLC result 2022

  1. Go to mbose.in, results.mbose.in or megresults.nic.in. 
  2. On the homepage, click on the HSSLC result link. 
  3. Login with roll number and/or other details. 
  4. Submit and view scorecards. 
