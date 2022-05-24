MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 to be out on May 26: How to check here

Meghalaya Board of school education will release the MPBOSE HSSLC examination result on May 26. Candidates who took the examination can download the MBOSE HSSLC results booklet on the official website of Meghalaya Board of school education at mbose.in. To check Meghalaya board results, students must use their roll numbers as login credentials.

The Class 12 result will be announced along with the merit list of the top 10 applicants in each stream. The Board will also release the highest marks subject wise.

List of website to check MPBOSE HSSLC result

mbose.in

results.mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

meghalaya.shiksha

www.results.shiksha/meghalaya/

MBOSE HSSLC Result: Know how to check

Visit the MBOSE official website at mbose.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab

Check and download the result booklet

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Last year, the results of the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC were released on the same day. Last year, over 60,000 students took the HSSLC and SSLC exams. The examination was performed in accordance with the COVID19 procedures provided by the state and central government

