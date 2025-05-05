MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Meghalaya Board Class 12th results releasing today at mbose.in

The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam result or Meghalaya Board Class 12th results will be released today, May 5, 2025 at office hours. Students who appeared for the board examination can check and download the Meghalaya Board Class 12 results on the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in. MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Meghalaya Board Class 12th results today at mbose.in(Vipin Kumar/HT file)

Students can also check the Class 12 results on mboseresults.in and megresults.nic.in.

Along with the result the board will also release overall pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, list of students who topped the class 12th examination.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: Websites to check MSBSHSE 12th results when out on May 5

Students who fail to secure minimum qualifying marks will have to appear for a supplementary examination; the announcement of the supplementary exam date will be done after the result declaration.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Steps to check Class 12 result

Students can check the class 12 result by following the given steps.

1. Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

2. Click on the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page for future reference.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: MSBSHSE Class 12th results releasing today at mahahsscboard.in

This year, the MBOSE conducted the Class 12 board exams between February 18 and March 19. The practical exams for MBOSE Class 12 exams were conducted between February 4 and 14, 2025.

The datesheet for HSSLC or class 12 exam, released initially, was later revised by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE). The HSSLC examination for the Physics paper scheduled for February 24 was held on March 6, 2025. The Sociology paper scheduled for February 24 was held on March 18, and Vocational Subjects/ Poultry Farming—IV/ Computer Technique IV scheduled for February 21 was held on March 19, 2025.

GSEB HSC Result 2025: Gujarat Board Class 12th results releasing today at gseb.org

For more details candidates are advised to check the official website at mbose.in.