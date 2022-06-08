Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC arts Result 2022 Date: Meghalaya Class 10,12 result on June 10

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC arts Result 2022 Date have been announced. Meghalaya Class 10, 12 result will be declared on June 10, 2022. 
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC arts Result 2022 Date: Meghalaya Class 10, 12 result on June 10(HT file)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 06:02 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Meghalaya Board of School Education has released the date for SSLC and HSSLC Arts stream result. The SSLC result and HSSLC Arts stream result will be declared on June 10, 2022 during office hours. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination can check the result through the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in. 

The official notice reads, “the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2022 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 10th June, 2022 during office hours. The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong.”

The board exam results can also be checked on megresults.nic.in and other media websites. Candidates can check the result through the official site by following these simple steps given below. 

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC arts Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in.
  • Click on Meghalaya Result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

