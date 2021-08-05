MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2021 Live: Meghalaya 12th Arts result out, 10th soon
Meghalaya class 12th arts result 2021 has been declared today, August 5, 2021 by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE). The MBOSE SSLC results will be announced at 11 am and can be checked on the official website of MBOSE, mbose.in.

Meghalaya board results can be checked at megresults.nic.in.
Students need their roll number, date of birth and other board exam related details to check the result.
Earlier on July 30, the result for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams have been declared. The merit list and toppers list was released by the Board as the exams were conducted.
Meghalaya is among those few states in the country in which board exams have been held. The exam was conducted between April 16, 2021, to May 12, 2021. The Board conducted the examination by following all the COVID19 protocols under consideration like social distancing, use of face masks and sanitizers, and other instructions.
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 10:19 AM
Meghalaya records highest pass in class 12 arts this year
This year, the MBOSE has recorded the highest pass in class 12 arts. In 2021, the pass percentage of MBOSE class 12 arts is 80.75%. In 2020, the pass percent was 74.34%. In 2018 and 2019, the pass percentages were 74.78% and 76.28%.
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 10:11 AM
MBOSE 12th arts result 2021: West Khasi Hills district records highest pass
Among all districts, West Khasi Hills have recorded the highest pass percentage in HSSLC arts result 2021. 1507 students out of 1622 students, amounting to 92.91% of the total students have passed the exam in this district.
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 10:06 AM
MBOSE 12th arts result 2021: 80.75% students pass
The MBOSE 12th arts result has been declared. 80.75% of the total students have passed the exam. Among the regular students, 83.97% of total students have passed. Among the non-regular students, 64.05% of total students have passed.
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 10:01 AM
Meghalaya class 12 arts result has been declared
MBOSE has declared the class 12 arts result on megresults.nic.in.
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 09:58 AM
Meghalaya class 12 arts result soon
The Meghalaya class 12 arts result will be declared at 10 am. Students can check the result from the official website megresults.nic.in.
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 09:35 AM
MBOSE class 10 result 2021: 50.31% had passed Meghalaya Board class 10 exam last year
Last year, little more than half of the total students who sat for the MBOSE SSLC exam had passed it. The pass percentage recorded last year was 50.31, which was slightly lower compared to the previous year.
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 09:12 AM
Meghalaya 12th arts result 2021 at 10 am
The Results of the HSSLC (Arts Stream) conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared at 10:00 A.M., the MBOSE has confirmed.
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 09:04 AM
MBOSE HSSLC science, commerce results were released on July 30
Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) had declared the class 12th (HSSLC) Result 2021 on July 30.
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 08:58 AM
Meghalaya class 10, 12 arts result 2021 at megresults.nic.in
As per the official notice, there will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MBOSE.
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 08:49 AM
MBOSE result: Know where to check
Students should check the result only from the official websites:
mbose.in
megresults.nic.in
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 08:48 AM
Meghalaya 10th, 12th arts result: Know how to check
Meghalaya class 10, class 12 arts result will be declared today. Students in Meghalaya will not be awarded imputed marks but will be evaluated in the traditional manner as exams were held in the state.
Students have to check the result on the official websites following the steps given below:
Go to the official webiste
Click on the relevant link
Enter the roll number, date of birth
Submit the details
Get the result copy
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 08:41 AM
Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC arts result today
Meghalaya Board of School Education will declare Meghalaya 10th, 12th Result 2021 on August 5, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC results can check their results at 10 am for HSSLC Arts and at 11 am for SSLC. The result will be available to candidates on the official site of MBOSE and also on other official websites.