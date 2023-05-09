Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: How to check Meghalaya Board 12th result at mbose.in

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: How to check Meghalaya Board 12th result at mbose.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 09, 2023 10:28 AM IST

MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC results declared. Check it on mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) HSSLC or Class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams have been announced on May 9. Candidates who have appeared for the class 12 board examination can check the results at the official websites. The list of websites are megresults.nic.in, meghalaya.shiksha and www.mbose.in. Meghalaya HSSLC result 2023 live updates.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: How to check Meghalaya Board 12th Result(PTI file)

The Board conducted the exams for all four streams: science, arts, commerce, and vocational was conducted from March 15 to 30, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

MBOSE Class 12 Result 2022: How to check

Follow the steps given below to check the result

Visit the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in.

Click on Results link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Last year MBOSE HSSLC or Class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams was announced on May 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
meghalaya cbse board exam result board exam result board exam result 2018
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP