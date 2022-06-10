Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: MBOSE Class 10th, 12th Arts results declared

Meghalaya Board of School Education has announced SSLC or Class 10 and HSSLC or Class 12 Arts stream results on Friday, June 10. MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Arts stream results will be published during office hours, the board said, without specifying the exact time. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination can check the result on the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in. MBOSE result 2022 live updates

Results will also be available on megresults.nic.in.

As per the official notification, “the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2022 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 10th June, 2022 during office hours. The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong.”

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Results 2022: How to check

.Go to the official website of MBOSE on mbose.in.

Click on Meghalaya SSLC or HSSLC result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need