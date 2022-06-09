MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Check Meghalaya 10th, 12th Arts results here

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 today, June 10, 2022. The Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Arts Results will be announced by the Board during office hours. All the appeared candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 arts stream can check the results on mbose and megresults.nic.in.

This year Meghalaya Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 24 to April 6, 2022 and Meghalaya Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 25 to April 21, 2022. Candidates can check the result by entering the login details available on the admit card.

Apart from the official website, the MBOSE Class 10, 12 result can be checked on megresults.nic.in. The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong. Candidates can check latest updates given below.