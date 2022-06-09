Home / Education / Board Exams / MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Check Meghalaya 10th, 12th Arts results here
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Check Meghalaya 10th, 12th Arts results here

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Meghalaya 10th, 12th Arts Results has been declared. The direct link to check result will be available here. 
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Meghalaya 10th, 12th Arts results shortly
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Meghalaya 10th, 12th Arts results shortly
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 10:31 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 today, June 10, 2022. The Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Arts Results will be announced by the Board during office hours. All the appeared candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 arts stream can check the results on mbose and megresults.nic.in.

This year Meghalaya Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 24 to April 6, 2022 and Meghalaya Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 25 to April 21, 2022. Candidates can check the result by entering the login details available on the admit card. 

Apart from the official website, the MBOSE Class 10, 12 result can be checked on megresults.nic.in. The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong. Candidates can check latest updates given below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 10, 2022 10:31 AM IST

    Meghalaya Class 10 Result 2022: 56.96% students pass

    Meghalaya Class 10 result 2022 overall pass percentage is 56.96 percent. A total of 32,678 candidates have passed the examination.

  • Jun 10, 2022 10:18 AM IST

    Meghalaya 12th Result 2022: 81.17% students pass

    This year 81.17% students have passed Meghalaya Class 12 result 2022 out of which 86.89% are regular candidates and 45.22% of non regular candidates. 

  • Jun 10, 2022 10:16 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2022: Toppers List 

    1. Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih & Arghadeep Saha
    2. Menangmankhraw Kharkongor & Rilaakor Lamare
    3. Arghadeep Ghosh
  • Jun 10, 2022 10:15 AM IST

    Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result Toppers: Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih & Arghadeep Saha

    Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result toppers are Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih & Arghadeep Saha. Both the toppers have secured 575 marks.

  • Jun 10, 2022 10:14 AM IST

    Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2022: Toppers List 

    1. Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty
    2. Bahunlang Mawrie
    3. Vijay Adhikari
  • Jun 10, 2022 10:12 AM IST

    MBOSE Class 12 Arts Topper: Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty

    This year Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty has topped MBOSE Class 12 Arts Result 2022. He scored 460 marks. 

  • Jun 10, 2022 10:08 AM IST

    Meghalaya Class 10, Class 12 Arts Result 2022: Direct link here 

    Meghalaya Class 10 Result Direct link 

    Meghalaya Class 12 Result Direct link 

  • Jun 10, 2022 10:06 AM IST

    Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Result declared

    Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Results 2022 has been declared.

  • Jun 10, 2022 09:59 AM IST

    MBOSE Result 2022: Steps to check scores 

    Visit the official site of megresults.nic.in.

    Click on MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jun 10, 2022 09:55 AM IST

    Meghalaya Board Result 2022: Class 10, Class 12 Arts result not declared yet

    Meghalaya Board Result 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 Arts stream have not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites for result declaration updates. 

  • Jun 10, 2022 09:53 AM IST

    Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Class 12 Science and Commerce result 

    Meghalaya board Commerce, Science and Vocational stream results was announced on May 26. The overall pass percentage of Commerce result was 83.63 per cent, while it is 71.62 per cent and 100 per cent in Science and Vocational streams respectively.

  • Jun 10, 2022 09:51 AM IST

    MBOSE Website for Class 10, 12 Results

    MBOSE Website for Class 10, 12 Results
    MBOSE Website for Class 10, 12 Results
  • Jun 10, 2022 09:48 AM IST

    Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Passing marks 

    The passing marks of Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 is that students will have to score at least 33 percent marks. 

  • Jun 10, 2022 09:47 AM IST

    MBOSE 12th Result 2022: Science, Commerce result announced 

    MBOSE 12th Result 2022 for Science, Commerce have been announced. The result was declared on May 26, 2022. 

  • Jun 10, 2022 09:40 AM IST

    Meghalaya Result 2022 for Class 10, 12: No display of results in office

    The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong. 

  • Jun 10, 2022 09:35 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Results 2022: Where to check 

    Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 Arts result can be checked on the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in and also on megresults.nic.in.

  • Jun 10, 2022 09:30 AM IST

    Meghalaya Class 10 Result 2022: Details included 

    Student’s name

    Roll number

    Enrollment number

    Name of the school

    Board name

    Subject code and name

    School code

    Total marks obtained

    Marks obtained in theory and practical

    Percentage of marks obtained

  • Jun 10, 2022 09:26 AM IST

    MBOSE Results 2022: When was exam conducted 

    This year Meghalaya Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 24 to April 6, 2022 and Meghalaya Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 25 to April 21, 2022 in offline mode. 

  • Jun 10, 2022 09:21 AM IST

    Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: Toppers list today

    Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 will be announced today, June 10, 2022. The toppers list for Class 10 and Class 12 Arts stream will be released today along with the declaration of result. 

  • Jun 10, 2022 09:17 AM IST

    MBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Result website 

    MBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Result website
    MBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Result website
  • Jun 10, 2022 09:12 AM IST

    Meghalaya Board Results 2022: How to check 

    Visit the official site of megresults.nic.in.

    Click on MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jun 10, 2022 08:49 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts results 2022 live updates

    MBOSE conducted SSLC exams offline from March 24 to April 6, 2022 and HSSLC exams from March 25 to April 21, 2022.

  • Jun 10, 2022 08:28 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC results: How to check Meghalaya board exam results

    1. Go to megresults.nic.in
    2. On the homepage, click on the SSLC or HSSLC result link
    3. Login by inserting the required details
    4. Submit
    5. Result will be displayed on your mobile/computer screen
  • Jun 10, 2022 08:06 AM IST

    Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Arts results: Mark sheets, pass certificates later

    Though students will get their results online on June 10, they will have to wait a few days for hard copies of marksheets and certificates. These documents will be made available to their schools. 

  • Jun 10, 2022 07:56 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts result 2022: Official websites to check scores

    Websites to check MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC results are: 

    mbose.in.

    megresults.nic.in.

  • Jun 10, 2022 07:47 AM IST

    MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 only for Arts stream

    Meghalaya HSSLC result will be declared only for Arts stream students on June 10. For Science and Commerce streams, results were declared earlier. 

  • Jun 10, 2022 07:33 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC results today

    Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) SSLC or Class 10 and HSSLC or Class 12 final exam results will be announced on June 10. 

  • Jun 09, 2022 08:27 PM IST

    MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result: Result time 

    MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC result will be declared during office hours, as stated in the official notice. The exact time has not been disclosed by the Board yet. 

  • Jun 09, 2022 08:13 PM IST

    Meghalaya Board Result 2022 for Class 10, 12: List of websites 

    mbose.in

    megresults.nic.in

  • Jun 09, 2022 08:06 PM IST

    MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: How to check 

    Visit the official site of megresults.nic.in. 

    Click on MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 link available on the home page. 

    Enter the login details and click on submit. 

    Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Jun 09, 2022 08:01 PM IST

    Meghalaya Class 12 Result 2022: Arts stream result tomorrow

    Meghalaya Class 12 result for Arts stream will be declared tomorrow, June 10, 2022. The result will be announced during office hours. 

  • Jun 09, 2022 07:35 PM IST

    Meghalaya Board Result 2022: No display of results on MBOSE 

    The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong. 

  • Jun 09, 2022 07:31 PM IST

    Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Exam dates 

    This year Meghalaya Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 24 to April 6, 2022 and Meghalaya Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 25 to April 21, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. 

  • Jun 09, 2022 07:25 PM IST

    MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: Where to check 

    Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 Arts result can be checked on the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in and also on megresults.nic.in. 

  • Jun 09, 2022 07:15 PM IST

    Meghalaya Result 2022: Date and Time 

    Meghalaya Board of School Education will announce MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 on June 10, 2022. Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Arts Results will be declared tomorrow during office hours.

