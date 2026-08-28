IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Extended registration window closes today for 11403 posts at ibps.in, direct link here
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 registration window will close today, August 28. The direct link to apply for 11403 posts is given here.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will end the registration process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 on August 28, 2026. All the eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 11403 Customer Service Associate posts in the organisation.
Earlier, the last date to apply was August 21, which was extended till August 28, 2026.
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Check eligibility criteria required to apply
Candidates who have graduation degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government can apply.
The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate stating that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers, and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.
The age limit should be between 20 and 28 years, i.e., a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1998 and not later than 01.08.2006 (both dates inclusive).
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IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: How to register
All the candidates who are eligible to appear for the examination can apply for CSA posts by following these simple steps given here:
1. Visit the official website of ibps.in.
2. Click on the IBPS Clerk registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
4. Once registration is done, fill out the application form.
5. Make the payment of the application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Know the application fee and selection criteria
The application fee is ₹850/- for all categories of candidates and ₹175/- for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates. The payment of fee should be done through online mode.
The candidates will have to go through two rounds of the selection process- A preliminary exam and a main exam. Candidates reporting late, i.e. after the reporting time specified on the call letter for the examination, will not be permitted to take the examination. The reporting time listed on the call letter is before the test's Start time.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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